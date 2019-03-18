English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Owaisi Files Nomination in Hyderabad, Seeks 4th Term as MP
As the TRS has made it clear that it would back his candidature, Owaisi seems to be on a strong wicket in this Muslim-dominated segment, a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday filed his nomination papers for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, seeking a fourth straight term in the lower house of Parliament.
With the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) making it clear that it would back his candidature, Owaisi seems to be on a strong wicket in this Muslim-dominated segment, a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
The Congress and the BJP are yet to name their candidates for this constituency, represented by Owaisi since 2004.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier recommended to the party central leadership to field Mohammad Azharuddin, among others, in Hyderabad constituency, but party sources have indicated that the former India cricket captain is not keen to contest here.
The TRS and the AIMIM have teamed up to face the Lok Sabha elections jointly in Telangana. Owaisi is expected to campaign for TRS candidates, according to TRS sources.
"Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency has been the voice of India's impoverished, oppressed & weak. Inshallah, it will continue to be so," he tweeted after filing the papers.
In the assembly elections in December last year, AIMIM had won seats with the support of the ruling TRS.
With the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) making it clear that it would back his candidature, Owaisi seems to be on a strong wicket in this Muslim-dominated segment, a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
The Congress and the BJP are yet to name their candidates for this constituency, represented by Owaisi since 2004.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier recommended to the party central leadership to field Mohammad Azharuddin, among others, in Hyderabad constituency, but party sources have indicated that the former India cricket captain is not keen to contest here.
The TRS and the AIMIM have teamed up to face the Lok Sabha elections jointly in Telangana. Owaisi is expected to campaign for TRS candidates, according to TRS sources.
"Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency has been the voice of India's impoverished, oppressed & weak. Inshallah, it will continue to be so," he tweeted after filing the papers.
In the assembly elections in December last year, AIMIM had won seats with the support of the ruling TRS.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- Tamannaah Bhatia on Working with Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
- Man Who Chased Away New Zealand Shooter From Mosque Hailed as ‘Hero’
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India for Rs 15.49 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results