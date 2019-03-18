LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Owaisi Files Nomination in Hyderabad, Seeks 4th Term as MP

As the TRS has made it clear that it would back his candidature, Owaisi seems to be on a strong wicket in this Muslim-dominated segment, a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Owaisi Files Nomination in Hyderabad, Seeks 4th Term as MP
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday filed his nomination papers for Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, seeking a fourth straight term in the lower house of Parliament.

With the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) making it clear that it would back his candidature, Owaisi seems to be on a strong wicket in this Muslim-dominated segment, a stronghold of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

The Congress and the BJP are yet to name their candidates for this constituency, represented by Owaisi since 2004.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had earlier recommended to the party central leadership to field Mohammad Azharuddin, among others, in Hyderabad constituency, but party sources have indicated that the former India cricket captain is not keen to contest here.

The TRS and the AIMIM have teamed up to face the Lok Sabha elections jointly in Telangana. Owaisi is expected to campaign for TRS candidates, according to TRS sources.

"Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency has been the voice of India's impoverished, oppressed & weak. Inshallah, it will continue to be so," he tweeted after filing the papers.

In the assembly elections in December last year, AIMIM had won seats with the support of the ruling TRS.
