Owaisi Following Jinnah's Path, Says BJP MLA After AIMPLB Rejects 5-Acre Plot in Ayodhya

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board favoured seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue, and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Ballia (UP): A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's decision favouring a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict was "sad and unfortunate", and alleged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was following the path of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"The decision...is sad and unfortunate. Everyone has the right to file a review petition against the judgement of a court, but the Board must understand that the decision of the Supreme Court has been accepted by 130 crore people of the country. A large section of Muslims are also in favour of the judgement," Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia constituency, told reporters.

Hitting out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi, who is also a member of the AIMPLB, the BJP MLA alleged, "The way Jinnah divided India, he (Owaisi) is following the same path. He is not going to succeed in his intentions as the Indian Muslims do not endorse him as their leader."

"Owaisi, who indulges in politics of religion, wants that Hindus and Muslims should consistently fight. Owaisi does politics among Muslims by inducing fear of Hindus," he alleged.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday favoured seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Ayodhya issue, and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

"The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board in Lucknow.

"The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque," he said.

