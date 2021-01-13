Owaisi Helped Us in Bihar, Will Aid in UP and Bengal Polls As Well: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj said on Wednesday that All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owais had helped the saffron party in Bihar and he would continue to do so in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as well.

The BJP MP’s comments were made in response to the Hyderabad MP’s party actively entering the political fray in the northern state.

Speaking to reporters in Kannauj while on his way to Delhi, Maharaj said, "May God give more strength to Owaisi. He has helped us in Bihar and will also help us in UP and Bengal."

Owaisi visited Varanasi on Tuesday to strengthen his party’s base ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. He alleged that Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had stopped him 12 times from coming to Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi recently tied up with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party for the Assembly polls. “When Akhilesh Yadav's government was in the state, we were stopped from coming to the state 12 times. Now I have arrived. I have come to maintain friendship with SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar,” Owaisi said in Varanasi before leaving for Jaunpur.

Earlier, Rajbhar and Owaisi had met in Lucknow to chalk out final terms of the alliance.

In the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested in alliance with Rajbhar’s SBSP and other smaller parties and bagged five seats.

In UP, the new alliance -- Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha -- has smaller parties like former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal's Rashtriya Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan's Janata Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati's Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party, besides SBSP and AIMIM.