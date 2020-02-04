New Delhi: Undeterred by criticism over controversial remarks, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would be next to recite 'Hanuman chalisa' after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"As of now, only Kejriwal has recited Hanuman chalisa. Just wait and watch what happens next. One day Owaisi will also read the holy scripture," CM Yogi said at a rally in Delhi's Kirari. he added that on one hand, these leaders serve biryani to anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, and on the other hand, they recite the chalisa.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Kirari, Delhi: Abhi toh Kejriwal ji ne Hanuman Chalisa hi padhni shuru ki hai, aap dekhna aage aage hota kya hai, Owaisi bhi ek din Hanuman Chalisa ka paath padhta dikhai dega. pic.twitter.com/OB5mhhQhD9 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

His comment came a day after Aam Aadmi Party convenor recited the verses on News18's Agenda Delhi show, following which another motormouth BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, made a smiliar comment.

केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगाये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं। हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020

The objectionable comments made by both the BJP leaders often land them in trouble. While CM Yogi was barred from campaigning before Lok Sabha elections last year over 'Ali-Bajrang Bali' comment', Mishra was banned from canvassing for 48 hours recently after he referred to Shaheen Bagh and said that Delhi will witness Indian vs Pakistan on February 8.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party had demanded the Election Commission to ban the Uttar Pradesh chief minister from campaigning in the national capital over his provocative speeches. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Ramping up his attack on the Shaheen Bagh protest, Adityanath had said the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is merely an excuse for people to vent their anger against the scrapping of Article 370.

He accused Kejriwal of having a "partnership" with Pakistan and appealed to the people in Delhi to not vote for the AAP chief as it will make Pakistan happy. "You must have seen their partnership on 370. Arvind Kejriwal used to speak in the same voice as Imran Khan on Article 370. You must have heard it. Now when elections are taking place in Delhi, who is speaking in favour of Arvind Kejriwal? It is the ministers of Pakistan. They are aware that Kejriwal is feeding 'biryani to protesters at Shaheen Bagh'," he said, referring to Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's tweet asking Indians to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

