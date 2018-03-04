GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Owaisi Seconds KCR's Call for Third Front, Asks Him to Initiate Talks

The Telangana CM had said on Saturday that an alternative to both BJP and Congress would emerge soon to bring qualitative change in the Indian politics. "I am 64. If I can help bring the change and serve the country for few years, I will definitely do it," he had said.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2018, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Owaisi Seconds KCR's Call for Third Front, Asks Him to Initiate Talks
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: Vouching for Telangana CM’s “far-sighted political leadership”, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that K Chandrashekar Rao should initiate a third front comprising all non-BJP and non-Congress parties as it was the need of the hour.

"Though, we opposed him and his ideas initially, we saw that he managed to achieve a separate Telangana state. He has the political sagacity to bring together all regional parties to play a crucial role in the next government formation at the Centre,” the Hyderabad MP.

Reacting on KCR’s statement that there was a “political vacuum in the country", Owaisi said that this vacuum can be filled by bringing all regional parties together, and Telangana CM should take the initiative.

When asked if Chandrashekar Rao would be the prime ministerial candidate of the “third front”, Owaisi asked reporters not to read between the lines unnecessarily, and said that talks should first begin to form a “non-BJP, non-Congress front”.

The Telangana CM had said on Saturday that an alternative to both BJP and Congress would emerge soon to bring qualitative change in the Indian politics. "I am 64. If I can help bring the change and serve the country for few years, I will definitely do it," he had said.

Emphasising on KCR’s leadership skills, Owaisi said, “I am like a ‘twinkle twinkle little star’, so let’s not talk about my role. But through his qualitative governance, KCR has shown that he is capable of forming the new front. He definitely has our support and he can make the third front happen. He has proved all pessimists wrong with his qualitative rule. KCR is bold and far -ighted. He should go ahead and bring all regional parties together.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES