Owaisi Seconds KCR's Call for Third Front, Asks Him to Initiate Talks
The Telangana CM had said on Saturday that an alternative to both BJP and Congress would emerge soon to bring qualitative change in the Indian politics. "I am 64. If I can help bring the change and serve the country for few years, I will definitely do it," he had said.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: Vouching for Telangana CM’s “far-sighted political leadership”, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that K Chandrashekar Rao should initiate a third front comprising all non-BJP and non-Congress parties as it was the need of the hour.
"Though, we opposed him and his ideas initially, we saw that he managed to achieve a separate Telangana state. He has the political sagacity to bring together all regional parties to play a crucial role in the next government formation at the Centre,” the Hyderabad MP.
Reacting on KCR’s statement that there was a “political vacuum in the country", Owaisi said that this vacuum can be filled by bringing all regional parties together, and Telangana CM should take the initiative.
When asked if Chandrashekar Rao would be the prime ministerial candidate of the “third front”, Owaisi asked reporters not to read between the lines unnecessarily, and said that talks should first begin to form a “non-BJP, non-Congress front”.
The Telangana CM had said on Saturday that an alternative to both BJP and Congress would emerge soon to bring qualitative change in the Indian politics. "I am 64. If I can help bring the change and serve the country for few years, I will definitely do it," he had said.
Emphasising on KCR’s leadership skills, Owaisi said, “I am like a ‘twinkle twinkle little star’, so let’s not talk about my role. But through his qualitative governance, KCR has shown that he is capable of forming the new front. He definitely has our support and he can make the third front happen. He has proved all pessimists wrong with his qualitative rule. KCR is bold and far -ighted. He should go ahead and bring all regional parties together.”
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
