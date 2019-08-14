'Does Govt Want Another Mahabharat?': Owaisi Slams Rajinikanth for Comparing PM-Shah to Krishna-Arjun

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned the remarks of superstar Rajinikanth in support of the BJP-led central government on its decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajinikanth had also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Mahabharat duo of Krishna and Arjuna.

At a programme to mark Eid in his party office, Owaisi launched a broadside at the Modi-Shah duo for practising divisive politics of power.

“If Modi-Shah are Krishna and Arjuna, then who are the Pandavas and the Kauravas?” asked Owaisi. “Do they want to have another Mahabharata war in the country now?”

Referring to the current dispensation, Owaisi said that the BJP leaders have inadequate political vision and that their power-mongering ideas had led to the division of Kashmir.

The MP said that the country so far has witnessed two historical blunders on the Kashmir issue – the arrest of Sheikh Abdullah in 1953 and the allegedly rigged elections of 1987.

Now the third one has been committed by Modi, which is the division of the state into two Union Territories, Owaisi said, adding that he will move the Supreme Court against the reorganisation of Kashmir.

