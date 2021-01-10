Owaisi to Meet Om Prakash Rajbhar on Jan 12 As AIMIM Tries to Gain Ground in UP Ahead of Polls

Om Prakash Rajbhar, former Minister in Yogi Adityanath government and chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is scheduled to meet AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Varanasi on January 12 ahead of assembly elections in the state in 2022.

Rajbhar is busy convening Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a platform catering to smaller parties in the state ahead of assembly polls. It is being said that some other leaders are also going to join the meet between Rajbhar and Owaisi in Varanasi.

“Both the leaders are meeting in Varanasi on January 12. We have given an application to the district administration for a public gathering, if we are denied permission then both the leaders will hold a small gathering over tea. It will be like ‘chai pe charcha’ and we will be holding such programmes across Varanasi and later in other districts including Azamgarh and Rampur,” Piyush Mishra, SBSP Spokesperson said.

In December, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced his party's intention to fight the next state elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of a front led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former BJP ally. "We are now part of Mr Rajbhar's morcha," he said after meeting the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief here.

Yesterday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had met Rajbhar and agreed to contest the elections as part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party general secretary Arun Rajbhar in a statement said their coalition will contest on all 403 seats in the state and the Bhim Army chief agreed to be part of it.

“Today our party Chief met Chandra Shekhar and he is likely to join our Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha in order to defeat the communal forces in the state in the next assembly elections,” SBSP Spokesperson Piyush Mishra said.

SBSP which currently has four MLAs in the state assembly had contested the 2017 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Rajbhar was given a ministerial berth in the Yogi government.

However, differences grew between SBSP and BJP over reservation due to which Rajbhar sided away from the saffron party.

In the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested with Rajbhar’s SBSP and other small parties where AIMIM bagged five assembly seats. The alliance has high hopes with the state assembly polls and it is busy strengthening their footprints in the state.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes other smaller parties including former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal's Rashtriya Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan's Janata Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati's Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party.

A formal announcement regarding Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL joining Rajbhar is also expected in the coming days.