Owaisi’s AIMIM Springs a Surprise in Bihar’s Kishanganj, Set to Defeat BJP Candidate
Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1pm.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Kishanganj (Bihar): Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM on Thursday sprung a surprise in the by-poll to this assembly constituency of Bihar, signaling that the party may finally get a foothold in the states politics.
Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1pm.
Saeeda Bano of the Congress making her debut in the by- election necessitated by her son Mohd Javed getting elected to the Lok Sabha put up a feeble fight and seems poised to forfeit her deposit.
