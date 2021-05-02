Ozhukarai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

6. Ozhukarai (ओझुकराई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Ozhukarai is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 42,016 eligible electors, of which 20,025 were male, 21,990 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ozhukarai in 2021 is 1098.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 37,366 eligible electors, of which 18,008 were male, 19,358 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,031 eligible electors, of which 13,695 were male, 14,336 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ozhukarai in 2016 was 19. In 2011, there were 16.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Mnr. Balan of INC won in this seat by defeating N.G. Pannirselvam of AINRC by a margin of 7,107 votes which was 23.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.G. Pannir Selvam of AINRC won in this seat defeating A.N. Balane of IND by a margin of 1,566 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 37.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 6. Ozhukarai Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Ozhukarai are: R Sheeshapillai (BSP), N G Pannir Selvam (AINRC), Angalane Alias Deva Pozhilan (VCK), Ejoumale (AMMK), S Chitrakala (JDU), V Thangamani (PCDMP), S Datchanamoorthy (IJK), R Pazhanivelan (MNM), S Priya (NTK), Mothilal S (CPIMLL), Gilbert (DMDK), A Santhi (IND), M Sivasankar (IND), Sivasankaran (IND), A S Ramesh (IND), N Jeevanandam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.56%, while it was 85.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 6. Ozhukarai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 36. In 2011 there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

6. Ozhukarai constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.31 to 33 and 37. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Ozhukarai is 4 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ozhukarai is: 11°55’44.4"N 79°47’46.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ozhukarai results.

