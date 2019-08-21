Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

P Chidambaram Must Face Consequences if He Has Done Something Fishy, Says BJP Spokespeson

The Congress has strongly backed Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media for his character assassination

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
P Chidambaram Must Face Consequences if He Has Done Something Fishy, Says BJP Spokespeson
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
Loading...

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday rejected the Congress' charge of vendetta levelled against the Centre over the action of probe agencies against P Chidambaram, saying the Union government did not interfere in the investigation and he must face consequences for his deeds.

"If he has done something fishy, he must face consequences. Probe agencies do not work at the government's behest. They have powers to act independently," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. The Congress has strongly backed Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media for his character assassination

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will continue to fight for truth no matter what the consequences and alleged that Chidambaram was being "hunted down". BJP IT department head Amit Malviya

took a dig at Priyanka over her support for the former Union minister.

"Priyanka Vadra's support for P Chidambaram is quite natural. After all she has the experience of standing by Robert Vadra too, who is also facing several investigations for serious economic offences," he tweeted, in a reference to cases of alleged corruption against her husband.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram