P Chidambaram Must Face Consequences if He Has Done Something Fishy, Says BJP Spokespeson
The Congress has strongly backed Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media for his character assassination
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday rejected the Congress' charge of vendetta levelled against the Centre over the action of probe agencies against P Chidambaram, saying the Union government did not interfere in the investigation and he must face consequences for his deeds.
"If he has done something fishy, he must face consequences. Probe agencies do not work at the government's behest. They have powers to act independently," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. The Congress has strongly backed Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media for his character assassination
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will continue to fight for truth no matter what the consequences and alleged that Chidambaram was being "hunted down". BJP IT department head Amit Malviya
took a dig at Priyanka over her support for the former Union minister.
"Priyanka Vadra's support for P Chidambaram is quite natural. After all she has the experience of standing by Robert Vadra too, who is also facing several investigations for serious economic offences," he tweeted, in a reference to cases of alleged corruption against her husband.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel TV App Rebranded to Airtel XStream; More Than 350 Live TV Channels in Tow
- Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships