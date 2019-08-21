P Chidambaram Must Face Consequences if He Has Done Something Fishy, Says BJP Spokespeson

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday rejected the Congress' charge of vendetta levelled against the Centre over the action of probe agencies against P Chidambaram, saying the Union government did not interfere in the investigation and he must face consequences for his deeds.

"If he has done something fishy, he must face consequences. Probe agencies do not work at the government's behest. They have powers to act independently," BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said. The Congress has strongly backed Chidambaram, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of using the ED, the CBI and sections of the media for his character assassination

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will continue to fight for truth no matter what the consequences and alleged that Chidambaram was being "hunted down". BJP IT department head Amit Malviya

took a dig at Priyanka over her support for the former Union minister.

"Priyanka Vadra's support for P Chidambaram is quite natural. After all she has the experience of standing by Robert Vadra too, who is also facing several investigations for serious economic offences," he tweeted, in a reference to cases of alleged corruption against her husband.

