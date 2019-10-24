Pachora Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पाचोरा): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

18. Pachora (पाचोरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.27% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,14,950 eligible electors, of which 1,65,224 were male, 1,49,724 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,988 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pachora Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 3410 40.60% Kishor Appa Patil LEADING IND 2961 35.25% Amol Panditrao Shinde NCP 1623 19.32% Dilip Onkar Wagh VBA 215 2.56% Naresh Pandit Patil NOTA 100 1.19% Nota BSP 41 0.49% Santosh Fakira More IND 35 0.42% Rajendra Suresh Chaudhari Rana BMHP 15 0.18% Mango Pundalik Pagare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,812 eligible electors, of which 1,52,348 were male, 1,35,464 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,988 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,303.

Pachora has an elector sex ratio of 906.19.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kishor Appa Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28403 votes which was 14.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Wagh Dilip Onkar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6214 votes which was 3.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 18. Pachora Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.91%, while it was 64.49 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 18. Pachora constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 307.

Extent: 18. Pachora constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Pachora Tehsil (excluding Revenue Circle Kurhad), Bhadgaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Kolgaon, Bhadgaon and Gondgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pachora is: 20.6579 75.175.

