Padayatra Vs Padayatra in Odisha: BJD to Focus on Public Outreach; BJP Aims to Target Patnaik-led Govt's 'Failures'

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) started its month-long ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The padayatra, launched by Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, will be organized at the ward, panchayat, town and assembly-segment level across the State.

Bhubaneswar MLAs, mayors and local corporators accompanied Patnaik during the padayatra. The Chief Minister has sought everyone’s cooperation for the success of the month-long padayatra.

Patnaik addressed the meeting organised in ward number 62. During the padayatra, the BJD workers and leaders will reach out to every household to apprise them about the developmental works and welfare programmes of the government. Besides, social welfare programmes like blood donation camp and plantation drive will be organised during the month.

Patnaik said, “On account of Gandhi Jayanti, the BJD started ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’ in Bhubaneswar. The Padayatra will move across the state. We seek all cooperation for the success of padayatra.”

“We have been trying to reach near the people and know about the reality. As per the Chief Minister’s direction all leader and workers will go to the ground to strengthen us. It gives message of service. There is no politics,” said BJD Parliamentarian Amar Patnaik.

On the other hand, the BJP kick-off ‘Vikashit Bharat Padayatra’ in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The padayatra organised by the Bhubaneswar district BJP at Jagamara of Bhubaneswar was led by Bhubaneswar District BJP President Babu Singh.

During the padayatra in different parts of state, the BJP will inform the people about the “failure” of the state government. “The aim of Padayatra is to make state corruption free. As per our party decision, we are organising the padayatra. We will go to the ground and inform the failure of state government to people,” said Bhubaneswar District BJP President Babu Singh.

