Paderu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Paderu (పాడేరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
29. Paderu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Rural constituency has 2,27,042 voters of which 1,10,469 are male and 1,16,557 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Paderu , recorded a voter turnout of 61.8%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.8% and in 2009, 56.31% of Paderu 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Eswari Giddi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating CPI's candidate by a margin of 26,141 votes which was 20.45% of the total votes polled. Eswari Giddi polled a total of 1,27,849 (32.4%) votes.
INC's Pasupuleti Balaraju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 587 (0.53%) votes. Pasupuleti Balaraju polled 1,10,040 which was 32.4% of the total votes polled.
Paderu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पाडेरु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాడేరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Paderu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Gadugu Balayya Dora
INC
--
--
Vanthala Subbarao
IPBP
--
--
Joseph. Kintukuri
JSP
--
--
Balaraju Pasupuleti
IND
--
--
Kuda Krishnarao
IND
--
--
Kanna Babu Kokkula
YSRCP
--
--
Bhagya Lakshmi Kottagulli
BJP
--
--
Gandhi Lokula
IND
--
--
Donda Lakshmi Venkata Ram Prasad.
IND
--
--
Dadiya. Satyanarayana
IND
--
--
Busari. Krishnakumari
IND
--
--
Boina Satyanarayana
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Mudili Lakshmayya
TDP
--
--
Eswari. Giddi
