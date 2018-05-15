GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Padmanabanagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Padmanabha Nagar): BJP's R Ashoka Won

Live election result of 171 Padmanabanagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Padmanabha Nagar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Padmanaba Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,67,869 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,37,870 are male, 1,29,982 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.28 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Live Status BJP R Ashoka Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7786848.18%R Ashoka
JD(S)4570228.28%V K Gopal
INC3340020.67%M Srinivas
NOTA24041.49%Nota
IND3710.23%Ravigowda
AIMEP3660.23%Akmal Shareff
IND3620.22%Meera Raghavendra
IND2560.16%G T Gopal
IND2330.14%Yogesh
KNDP1500.09%Suma Mahindhar
RMVP1290.08%Kumar H
IND1200.07%S Manivannan
IND970.06%Gunashekhar M
IND820.05%Prabhakara
IND680.04%K Firoz

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,123 votes (15.68%) securing 41.82% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.44%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,276 votes (26.35%) registering 51.87% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 53%.

Check the table below for Padmanaba Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

