Padmanabhapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

232. Padmanabhapuram (पद्मनाभपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Padmanabhapuram is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,036 eligible electors, of which 1,20,640 were male, 1,18,368 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Padmanabhapuram in 2021 is 981.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,36,398 eligible electors, of which 1,19,644 were male, 1,16,737 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,389 eligible electors, of which 1,05,500 were male, 1,00,890 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Padmanabhapuram in 2016 was 1,129. In 2011, there were 834.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mano Thangaraj T of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendra Prasad K P of AIADMK by a margin of 40,905 votes which was 25.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 47.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr.Pushpa Leela Alban of DMK won in this seat defeating S.Austin of DMDK by a margin of 19,321 votes which was 13.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 232. Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Padmanabhapuram are: Mano Thangaraj, T (DMK), Latha, P (BSP), John Thankam, D (AIADMK), Seelan (NTK), Jenkins, D (AMMK), Jeyaraj, M (MNM), Anchalose, Y (IND), Glory Selvi, T (IND), Syedali, A (IND), Nagarajan, M (IND), Mathan, F (IND), Robert Singh, I (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.44%, while it was 69.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 232. Padmanabhapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

232. Padmanabhapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Kalkulam Taluk (Part) Veerapuli R.F., Veerapuli Extn. (Kulasekharam), Thirparappu, Aruvikkarai, Churulacode, Velimalai Forest, Mecode, Attoor, Thiruvithancode, Thuckalay, Kalkulam, and Veeyanoor villages. Thiruparappu (TP), Thiruvattar (TP), Kulasekharam (TP), Ponmanai (TP), Kumarapuram (TP), Kothanalloor (TP), Verkilambi (TP), Attoor (TP), Padmanabhapuram (M), Thiruvithancode (TP) and Vilavur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Padmanabhapuram is 490 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Padmanabhapuram is: 8°23’04.9"N 77°20’38.0"E.

