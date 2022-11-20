Padmapur Bypoll: BJD, BJP, Congress Release 40-member Star Campaigners List

Preparations have begun for Padampur bypoll with three major political parties—Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress— releasing their star campaigners list.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is likely to campaign for the party candidate. Besides Patnaik, 10 Odisha ministers and senior BJD leaders of West Odisha have featured in the party’s star campaigners list. BJD organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, party vice president Devi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, Pratap Jena, Sushant Singh, Arun Sahu, Sameer Ranjan Das will also campaign in Padmapur along with heavyweight leaders of West Odisha like Nava Das, Kalikesh Singhdeo, Tukuni Sahu, Rohit Pujari, Dibyashkar Mishra, Debash Acharya, Snehangini Chhuriya. However, after the defeat in Dhamnagar by-election, some leaders have been excluded from the list.

The Padmapur assembly constituency is scheduled to go for a by-poll on December 5.

For the BJP, 4 union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnav, Arjun Munda and Vishweshwar Tudu and two in-charges will campaign for the party candidate. BJP Odisha in-charge Sunil Foulal and D Purandeshwari, State president Sameer Mohanty, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra along with party national vice-president Baijayant Panda, MP Juel Oram, Suresh Pujari, Pratap Sarangi and Basant Panda have been placed in the list of BJP star campaigners list. MP Aparajita Shadangi and the new MLA of Dhamnagar Suryasulhi Suraj also featured in the list.

Odisha Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak, state in-charge Chella Kumar, co-observer Rudraraju among 40 star campaigners of Congress. Senior leader Narsingh Mishra, former PCC president Niranjan Pachattanayak along with Jaydev Jena, Prasad harichandan, Chiranjeev Biswal, Bhakta Charan Das, Saptagiri Ulaka, Ganeshwar Behera, Suresh Routray, Tara bahinipati, Santosh Singh Saluja and most of the senior leaders are in the list of star campaigners list. But the Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Mokim, who has been in the controversy since last past few days, have been excluded from the list.

(With inputs from Ajesh Mallick, Mahesh Nanda, Sumant Sundaray, Dusmant Behera)

