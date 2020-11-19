PAGD Announces Seat-sharing Formula for 4th Phase of DDC Polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced its seat-sharing formula on Thursday for the fourth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, voting for which will take place on December 7. The list was released on the alliance's official Twitter handle.

It was approved by PAGD chairman and NC president Farooq Abdullah. According to the seat-sharing formula agreed upon by the parties in the alliance, of the 16 seats, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) will contest seven and the National Conference (NC) four.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will contest two seats, while the Awami National Conference (ANC), the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement will contest a seat each. The last day for filing nominations for the third phase of the polls is Friday.

For the second time in a row, the Congress was not included in PAGD's seat-sharing arrangement. While the Congress was given some seats in the alliance's list for the second phase, it did not get any in the third and fourth phases.

The party was not a part of the seat-sharing arrangement when the alliance released its list for the first phase of the DDC polls.

