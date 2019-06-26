Pained by Jharkhand Lynching But Wrong to Insult Entire State Over Incident, Says PM Modi
The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition of making a distinction between the violence that takes place in BJP-ruled states such as Jharkhand, and non-BJP ruled states such as West Bengal and Kerala.
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the lynching of a youth in Jharkhand but said it was wrong to insult the entire state for the incident.
On the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, Modi said he was dismayed that the Opposition was “holding the entire state responsible”. “The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand,” he said.
Reiterating that the “real criminals should be punished”, the Prime Minister accused the Opposition of making a distinction between the violence that takes place in BJP-ruled states such as Jharkhand, and non-BJP ruled states such as West Bengal and Kerala.
“Good terror, bad terror, my terror, your terror… these things have inflicted maximum damage to the world in the fight against terrorism. Similarly in dealing with acts of violence — be it in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala — we should have one benchmark. It is only then we would be able to curb violence,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had dismissed the adjournment motion over the Jharkhand mob lynching, saying it will disrupt the planned agenda of the House. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP over the incident and said, “The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in Jharkhand is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts.”
