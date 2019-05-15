English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Paint an Ugly Portrait of Mine, Gift it to Me': PM Modi Mocks Mamata Over Meme Row
Modi said he would never lodge an FIR against the TMC supremo for "bhaddi se bhaddi" (grotesque or ugly) painting she makes of him.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of a young BJP activist for posting a meme of her, saying the West Bengal chief minister should make an "ugly" painting of him which he will heartily receive and preserve for life.
Modi said he would never lodge an FIR against the TMC supremo for "bhaddi se bhaddi" (grotesque or ugly) painting she makes of him.
"I have heard you are an artist and your paintings were sold for crores of rupees in the name of Saradha and Narada scam," he told an election rally at Taki in Bashirhat Lok Sabha constituency.
Central probe agencies had seized several paintings done by Banerjee that were bought by businessmen running ponzi schemes who duped lakhs of investors of their hard-earned money.
"What has happened to you Didi? You have sent a young daughter of Bengal to jail. I ask you to paint a 'bhaddi se bhaddi' picture of myself and gift it to me. I will preserve it for life. I am telling you I will not file any FIR against you for that," he said.
BJP youth wing activist Priyanka Sharma was arrested from Howrah a few days ago for posting a morphed picture of Banerjee on Facebook.
Banerjee's face was photoshopped onto Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in New York where the actor wore a weird wig.
Sharma was released on bail on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order.
Modi said he would never lodge an FIR against the TMC supremo for "bhaddi se bhaddi" (grotesque or ugly) painting she makes of him.
"I have heard you are an artist and your paintings were sold for crores of rupees in the name of Saradha and Narada scam," he told an election rally at Taki in Bashirhat Lok Sabha constituency.
Central probe agencies had seized several paintings done by Banerjee that were bought by businessmen running ponzi schemes who duped lakhs of investors of their hard-earned money.
"What has happened to you Didi? You have sent a young daughter of Bengal to jail. I ask you to paint a 'bhaddi se bhaddi' picture of myself and gift it to me. I will preserve it for life. I am telling you I will not file any FIR against you for that," he said.
BJP youth wing activist Priyanka Sharma was arrested from Howrah a few days ago for posting a morphed picture of Banerjee on Facebook.
Banerjee's face was photoshopped onto Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in New York where the actor wore a weird wig.
Sharma was released on bail on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results