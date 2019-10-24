Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paithan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पैठण, Pratishthana): Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram of Shiv Sena Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Paithan (पैठण, Pratishthana) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Detailed Results
Paithan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पैठण, Pratishthana): Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Paithan (पैठण, Pratishthana) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

110. Paithan ( ( Pratishthana) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,730 eligible electors, of which 1,56,069 were male, 1,37,659 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

Paithan Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
2807
30.33%
Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram
VBA
2381
25.73%
Chavhan Vijay Ambadas
NCP
2353
25.42%
Dattatray Radhakisan Gorde
AIMIM
877
9.48%
Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod
IND
445
4.81%
Dhondibhau Bhimbhau Pujari
NOTA
61
0.66%
Nota
BSP
57
0.62%
Vijay Rangnath Gavali
IND
42
0.45%
Aadsul Ravsaheb Ratan
IND
39
0.42%
Khonde Bharat Subhash
SFB(c)
38
0.41%
Asalam Habib Shaikh
ANC
33
0.36%
Arjun Shankar Khandagale
IND
31
0.33%
Shyam Pavalas Rupekar
IND
27
0.29%
Sukhdev Rakhmaji Ban
IND
25
0.27%
Bhagwat Bapurao Bhumare
IND
21
0.23%
Vishal Tulashidas Kharge
SWBP
18
0.19%
Adv. Jadhav Trimbak Baburao Retired District Judge

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,62,167 eligible electors, of which 1,41,216 were male, 1,20,951 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 131 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,30,197.

Paithan has an elector sex ratio of 882.04.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhumre Sandipanrao Aasaram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25039 votes which was 12.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sanjay Waghchaure of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 13662 votes which was 8.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 110. Paithan Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.05%, while it was 69.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 110. Paithan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 315.

Extent: 110. Paithan constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Paithan Tehsil, Aurangabad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Pimpri.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Paithan is: 19.6177 75.4456.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Paithan results.

