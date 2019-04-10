English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Pak Allied With Modi', 'Who is Tukde Tukde Gang Now': Imran Khan's BJP 'Endorsement' Gives Ammo to Oppn
All Indians should know that if Modi wins the election, there would be fireworks in Pakistan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
File photos of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM Narendra Modi.
The opposition parties jumped at the chance to mock the BJP on Wednesday after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if the Narendra Modi government gets a second term in power.
While PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said ‘Bhakts’ would be scratching their heads and wondering whether they should praise Imran Khan or not, NC leader Omar Abdullah asked how they would have reacted if the Pakistan PM had endorsed Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India.
Khan said he feels that if the Congress does come to power, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir. “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview.
Taking to twitter, Abdullah asked “who is the tukde tukde gang now”, using the refrain commonly adopted by the BJP leaders in relation to Congress, insinuating that it wants to divide India with its policies.
“So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan & its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term - BJP election win will boost chances of Pak-India talks,” he tweeted, quoting the Reuters report.
The Congress, which has been on the receiving end of statements like it supports “anti-nationals”, said that a vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan. “Pakistan has officially allied with Modi,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
While the BJP has adopted a hardline stance over Kashmir, it has accused the Congress of being soft on terror. Several party leaders have also alleged that Congress speaks the language of Pakistan after Congressmen demanded proof of the casualty figures in the Balakot air strikes and the party manifesto said it plans to amend Armed Forces Special Forces Act as it applies to the Kashmir Valley.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked why Pakistan wants Modi to win the election, and demanded an answer to what deep relations does the PM have with the neighbouring country. “All Indians should know that if Modi wins the election, there would be fireworks in Pakistan,” he tweeted.
Just imagine what all the “Chowkidar” handles would be doing to @RahulGandhi & the Congress right now if Imran Khan had endorsed RG as PM in these elections? Who is the “tukde tukde” gang now?— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 10, 2019
The Congress, which has been on the receiving end of statements like it supports “anti-nationals”, said that a vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan. “Pakistan has officially allied with Modi,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
Pak has officially allied with Modi!— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 10, 2019
‘A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan’, says Pak PM Imran Khan
मोदीजी, पहले नवाज़ शरीफ़ से प्यार और अब ईमरान खान आपका चहेता यार!
ढोल की पोल खुल गयी है।
https://t.co/Qg1a2Hl0Q1
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
