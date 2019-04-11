English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pak 'Supporting' Modi, Wants Riots to Spread in India, Says Arvind Kejriwal
In an interview to a small group of foreign journalists, Imran Khan had said that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan are "supporting" Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls as they want riots to spread in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief also alleged that what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, their "friend" Modi did it in five years — that is damaging India's brotherhood.
His remarks on Twitter came after the BJP tweeted that it will ensure implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and will "remove every single infiltrator", except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs. "Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly supporting Modi in the upcoming polls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
In an interview to a small group of foreign journalists, Imran Khan had said that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.
"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," the Pakistan premier had said.
Polls in India are being held in seven phases for 543 Lok Sabha seats and the first phase was held on Thursday.
