Pakistan Released Abhinandan Because of US and not BJP, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Criticising the BJP for taking credit of soldiers for protecting the borders of the nation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released after the US created pressure on Pakistan and not because of what the BJP government did.Addressing a public rally in Etah, which will go for polling in three phases, the former chief minister said, “The borders of the country are not safe today, but if you dare to ask any question then you will be termed as 'anti-national'. BJP is asking for votes in the name of Balakot air strike. But I want to tell them that our borders are safe because of our soldiers and not because of BJP. Also, it was the pressure from the US that helped in getting our Wing Commander Abhinandan back.”Condemning the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Yadav said, “Due to the wrong policies of BJP government, our soldiers are martyred every day. The BJP had claimed that they will end Naxalism, but in today’s newspaper, you must have read about Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh where four security personnel along with a BJP MLA lost their lives. But that is a non-issue for the BJP and this will not be any big news as they are the government at Centre.”Saying that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are about farmers and their issues, Yadav said, “This BJP government has levied higher GST on farming equipment, but has lowered tax on Diamonds.”Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Our CM is speaking about Ali and Bajrangbali. God knows in which direction he wants to take this election. Our CM also speaks about how to shoo away the monkeys. He says reading Hanuman Chalisa will send the monkeys away.”The former chief minister also attacked the BJP over growing unemployment and claimed that unemployment will only grow if BJP comes back to power.Yadav also lashed out at BJP for defaming him for taking away the taps from the official residence of the chief minister.“This time Mahagathbandhan is of the people who believed in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Dr Lohia. Earlier when Neta ji and Kanshiram ji had formed the alliance BJP people had conspired to break it, but this time it is stronger and is already giving sleepless nights to BJP people,” he added.The SP chief was addressing a rally in Etah in support of the alliance candidate, Devendra Yadav.The Samajwadi Party has forged a pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the state. The SP is contesting on 37 seats while BSP and RLD are contesting on 38 and three seatsrespectively.