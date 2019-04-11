English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pakistan 'Supporting' Modi, Wants Riots to Spread in India: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on Twitter came after the BJP tweeted that it will ensure implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Loading...
New Delhi: Pakistan and it's Prime Minister Imran Khan are "supporting" Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls as they want riots to spread in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Thursday.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief also alleged that what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, their "friend" Modi did it in five years -- that is damaging India's brotherhood.
His remarks on Twitter came after the BJP tweeted that it will ensure implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and will "remove every single infiltrator", except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs. "Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly supporting Modi in the upcoming polls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
In an interview to a small group of foreign journalists, Imran Khan had said that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.
"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," the Pakistan premier had said.
Polls in India are being held in seven phases for 543 Lok Sabha seats and the first phase was held Thursday.
The Aam Aadmi Party chief also alleged that what Pakistan could not do in 70 years, their "friend" Modi did it in five years -- that is damaging India's brotherhood.
His remarks on Twitter came after the BJP tweeted that it will ensure implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country and will "remove every single infiltrator", except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs. "Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly supporting Modi in the upcoming polls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
In an interview to a small group of foreign journalists, Imran Khan had said that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Prime Minister Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.
"Perhaps if the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)....wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," the Pakistan premier had said.
Polls in India are being held in seven phases for 543 Lok Sabha seats and the first phase was held Thursday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber's Daughter Has a Special Surprise for Them on Wedding Anniversary
- Amazon Employees Are Recording And Listening to Your Alexa Conversations
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results