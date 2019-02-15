Pakistan Will Pay Heavy Price for Pulwama Attack, Have Given Free Hand to Army: PM Modi

Warning Pakistan that it cannot weaken India by orchestrating attacks such as the one on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those responsible will pay "a very heavy price" and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.In a hard-hitting speech, Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished."Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said at a function to flag off the Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train from Delhi to Varanasi.On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. "My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will pay a very heavy price," Modi said."I am thankful to all nations which condemned Pulwama attack and urge them to come together to crush terrorism. The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," he said.Appealing to his critics to not politicise the tragedy, Modi said the attacks have left the country emotional. "I understand the sentiments of those criticising us but I urge them that it is an emotional time, so stay away from political one-upmanship," he said.Earlier in the morning, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India had withdrawn Pakistan's most favoured nation status and was working on a plan to isolate the country internationally in the wake of the attacks. "The most favoured nation status to Pakistan stands revoked," Jaitley said.Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday and would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.The CCCS meet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.(With inputs from PTI)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.