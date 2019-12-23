Pakur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Pakaur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

5. Pakur (Pakaur) (पाकुड़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Pakur (पाकुड़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Pakur is part of 1. Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 50.17%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,20,032 eligible electors, of which 1,63,216 were male, 1,56,816 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Pakur, there are 7039 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4436 are male, 2603 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2387 voters in the 80+ age category and 4277 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Pakur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Veni Prasad Gupta Shiv Sena -- -- Surji Devi AJSU -- -- Aquil Akhtar INC -- -- Alamgir Alam CPM -- -- Md. Iqbal JVMP -- -- Qamruddin Ansari Janata Party -- -- Panchanan Thakur AIFB -- -- Shyam Chand Mandal LJP -- -- Sakir Ahmad IND -- -- Alfred Edward Soren TMC -- -- Asraful Shekh

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,91,418 eligible electors, of which 1,47,737 were male, 1,43,681 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,32,903.

Pakur has an elector sex ratio of 960.79.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Alamgir Alam of INC won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 18066 votes which was 7.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,676 votes which was 3.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 36.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JMM got the most votes and the in the 5. Pakur Assembly segment of Rajmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Rajmahal Parliament seat was won by JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.76%, while it was 72.63% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 434 polling stations in 5. Pakur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 5. Pakur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pakur district of Jharkhand: Pakaur police station in Pakaur sub-division; and Barharwa police station in Rajmahal sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pakur is: 24.6507 87.8352.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pakur results.

