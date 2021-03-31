Pala Candidate List: Key Contests in Pala Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Pala Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pala seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K M Mani of KECM won from this seat beating Mani C Kappen of NCP by a margin of 4,703 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.M.Mani of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Mani.C.Kappen of NCP by a margin of 5,259 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Pala Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pala constituency are: Jose K. Mani of KC(M), Mani C. Kappan of NCK, Prameela Devi of BJP