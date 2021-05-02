Pala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

93. Pala (पाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Pala is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,84,857 eligible electors, of which 89,972 were male, 94,885 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pala in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,80,091 eligible electors, of which 88,146 were male, 91,945 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,192 eligible electors, of which 83,727 were male, 85,465 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pala in 2016 was 262. In 2011, there were 211.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K M Mani of KCM won in this seat by defeating Mani C Kappen of NCP by a margin of 4,703 votes which was 3.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 42.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.M.Mani of KCM won in this seat defeating Mani.C.Kappen of NCP by a margin of 5,259 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 49.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes in 93. Pala Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Pala are: Joy Thomas Vazhamattom (BSP), Jose K Mani (KCM), Prameeladevi J (BJP), Albin Mathew (IND), C V John (IND), Thomas J Nidiry (IND), Mani C Kappen (IND), Mani C Kuriakose (IND), Sreejith V S (IND), Santhosh Pulickal (IND), Sunil Alancheril (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.56%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.63%, while it was 73.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 93. Pala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 170. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

93. Pala constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Pala Municipality and Bharananganam, Kadanad, Karoor, Kozhuvanal, Meenachil, Melukavu, Moonnilavu, Mutholy, Ramapuram, Thalanad and Thalappalam Panchayats in Meenachil Taluk and Elikkulam Panchayat in Kanjirappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Pala is 412 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pala is: 9°43’58.4"N 76°43’14.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Pala results.

