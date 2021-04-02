Palacode Candidate List: Key Contests in Palacode Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Palacode Assembly constituency in DHARMAPURI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Palacode seat is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anbalagan. K.P. of ADMK won from this seat beating Murugan. P.K. of DMK by a margin of 5,983 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Anbalagan K P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Selvam V of PMK by a margin of 43,213 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Palacode Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls PMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Palacode constituency are: K. P. Anbalagan of AIADMK, P. K. Murugan of DMK, P. Vijayashankar of DMDK, Rajasekar of MNM, Kalaiselvi of NTK