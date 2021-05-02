Palacode Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

57. Palacode (पलाकोडे), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Palacode is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,843 eligible electors, of which 1,19,828 were male, 1,16,997 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palacode in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,13,136 eligible electors, of which 1,09,393 were male, 1,03,733 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,192 eligible electors, of which 92,708 were male, 87,484 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palacode in 2016 was 345. In 2011, there were 200.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbalagan. K.P. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Murugan. P.K. of DMK by a margin of 5,983 votes which was 3.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anbalagan K P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Selvam V of PMK by a margin of 43,213 votes which was 27.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 57. Palacode Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Palacode are: Hari R (BSP), Anbalagan K P (AIADMK), Murugan P K (DMK), Vijayasankar P (DMDK), Kalaiselvi G (NTK), Rajasekar D (MNM), Anbarasu D (IND), Sharavanan M P (IND), Murugan K (IND), Murugan K G (IND), Rajkumar T (IND), Vadivel M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.63%, while it was 86.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 57. Palacode constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 256. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

57. Palacode constituency comprises of the following areas of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu: Palacodu Taluk (Part) Panjapalli, Periyanur, Namandahalli, Chinnagowndanahalli, Chudanur, Gummanur, Jittandahalli, Mahendramangalam, Maravadi, Themmarayanahalli, Murukkalnatham, Bikkanahalli, Karukkanahalli, Velakalahalli, Jakkasamudram, Giddanahalli, Chikkadornabettam, Samanur, Bodikuttalapally, Athimutlu, Gendanahalli, Marandahalli, Chennamenahalli, Chikkamarandhahalli, Sengabasuvantalar, P.Settighalli, Dandukaranahalli, Annamalaihalli, Hanumanthapuram, Elumichanahalli, Mukkulam, Kumbarahalli, Pachchiganapalli, Kerakodahalli, Karimangalam, Bommahalli, Nariyanahalli, Pulikkal, Kondachamanahalli, Chikkardanahalli, Jertalar, Karagadahalli, Palacode, Bolabhaguthanhalli, Kottumaranahalli, Naganampatty, Periyanahalli, Adilam, Dindal, Thellanahalli, Bandarahalli, Murukkampatti, Indamangalam, Molappanahalli, Poonathanahalli, Chennarayanahalli, Donnenahalli, Baisuhalli, Kanavenahalli, Nallur, Budihalli, Belamaranahalli, Thirumalvadi, Bevuhalli, Sirenahalli, Errakuttahalli, Boppidi, Erudukuttahalli, Erranahalli, Gujjarahalli, Upparahalli, Rengampatti and Sirandapuram villages. Marandahalli (TP), Kariamangalam (TP) and Palacodu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Dharmapuri.

The total area covered by Palacode is 681 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palacode is: 12°21’08.6"N 78°03’25.6"E.

