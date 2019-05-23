Palacole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Palacole Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Gampala Mallikarjuna Rao INC -- -- Satyanarayana (Babji) Vardhineedi JSP -- -- Gunnam Narasimha Nagendra Rao (Gunnam Nagababu) SP -- -- Ponnapalli Rama Sachithanand IND -- -- Gottumukkala Shivaji IND -- -- Adabala Sateesh YSRCP -- -- Dr.Satyanarayana Murthy Chavatapalli @ Dr.Babji BJP -- -- Ravuri Lakshmana Swamy (Sudha) IND -- -- Palaparthi Johnson IND -- -- Navuduri Narasimharao IND -- -- Medidhi Rajababu IND -- -- Srinivas Mandela NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Dr.Nimmala Ramanaidu

57. Palacole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,90,125 voters of which 93,682 are male and 96,432 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palacole, recorded a voter turnout of 81.55%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.29% and in 2009, 86.64% of Palacole's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,383 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu polled a total of 1,42,034 (38.09%) votes.INC's Usha Rani Bangaru won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AGP candidate by a margin of 5446 (4.17%) votes. Usha Rani Bangaru polled 1,30,532 which was 38.09% of the total votes polled.Palacole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पालकोल्लु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాలకొల్లు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)