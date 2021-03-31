Palakkad Candidate List: Key Contests in Palakkad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Palakkad Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Palakkad seat is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Shafi Parambil of INC won from this seat beating Sobha Surendran of BJP by a margin of 17,483 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Shafi Parambil of INC won from this this constituency defeating K. K. Divakaran of CPM by a margin of 7,403 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Palakkad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Palakkad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Palakkad constituency are: C. P. Pramod of CPI(M), Shafi Parambil of CONG, E. Sreedharan of BJP