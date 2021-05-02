Palakkad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

56. Palakkad (Palghat) (पलक्कड़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Palakkad is part of 8. Palakkad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,88,534 eligible electors, of which 91,757 were male, 96,774 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palakkad in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,78,387 eligible electors, of which 86,606 were male, 91,781 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,391 eligible electors, of which 75,498 were male, 78,876 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palakkad in 2016 was 359. In 2011, there were 273.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Shafi Parambil of INC won in this seat by defeating Sobha Surendran of BJP by a margin of 17,483 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shafi Parambil of INC won in this seat defeating K. K. Divakaran of CPIM by a margin of 7,403 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 56. Palakkad Assembly segment of Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Palakkad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Palakkad are: Adv C P Promod (CPIM), E T K Valsan (BSP), E Sreedharan (BJP), Shafi Parambil (INC), Jayaprakash J (SFB), K Rajesh (ABHM), V Sachidanandan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.27%, while it was 72.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 56. Palakkad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 146. In 2011 there were 134 polling stations.

EXTENT:

56. Palakkad constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Palakkad Municipality and Kannadi and Pirayiri Panchayats in Palakkad Taluk and Mathur Panchayat in Alathur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Palakkad is 94 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palakkad is: 10°45’38.5"N 76°37’20.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Palakkad results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam