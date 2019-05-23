English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Palakonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palakonda (పాలకొండ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
10. Palakonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Rural constituency has 1,84,414 voters of which 90,922 are male and 93,481 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palakonda , recorded a voter turnout of 73.68%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.17% and in 2009, 69.7% of Palakonda 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Viswasarayi Kalavathi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,620 votes which was 1.33% of the total votes polled. Viswasarayi Kalavathi polled a total of 1,21,428 (42.43%) votes.
INC's Nimmaka Sugreevulu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 16150 (14.92%) votes. Nimmaka Sugreevulu polled 1,08,212 which was 42.43% of the total votes polled.
Palakonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पालकोण्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాలకొండ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Palakonda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Arika Krishna Rao
IND
--
--
Gangamma Savara
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
H. Prasad Rao
BJP
--
--
Suneetha Thadangi
YSRCP
--
--
Viswasarayi Kalavathi
CPI
--
--
Dvg Sankara Rao
TDP
--
--
Jayakrishna Nimmaka
