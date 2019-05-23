Palamaner Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Palamaner Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Srikant Naidu VCK -- -- N. Srieenivasulu IND -- -- N.K. Abdulla IND -- -- B.S.Mohan PSHP -- -- N. Venkatramana YSRCP -- -- N Venkate Gowda IND -- -- K. Suresh NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- P.C. Eswar Reddy INC -- -- Thippi Reddigari Parthasaradhi Reddy TDP -- -- Amarnatha Reddy. N

174. Palamaner is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,55,870 voters of which 1,27,680 are male and 1,28,184 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palamaner, recorded a voter turnout of 86.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.41% and in 2009, 84.09% of Palamaner's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, N Amaranath Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 2,890 votes which was 1.46% of the total votes polled. N Amaranath Reddy polled a total of 1,97,579 (46.22%) votes.TDP's Amaranatha Reddy N won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15548 (8.98%) votes. Amaranatha Reddy N polled 1,73,044 which was 46.22% of the total votes polled.Palamaner went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पलमनेर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పలమనేరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).