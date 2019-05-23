Palamau Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Palamu): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Palamau Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BLSD -- -- Amindra Paswan BJP -- -- Vishnu Dayal Ram IND -- -- Vijay Kumar RJD -- -- Ghuran Ram JSVP -- -- Uday Kumar Paswan VPI -- -- Umesh Kumar Paswan ANC -- -- Balkesh Prasad Paswan JPJD -- -- Baban Bhuiya PSS -- -- Prayag Ram IND -- -- Satyendra Kumar Paswan IND -- -- Shrawan Kumar Ravi CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Sushma Mehta BMP -- -- Shayam Narayn Bhuian CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Madan Ram IND -- -- Jorawar Ram IND -- -- Dinesh Ram IND -- -- Vijay Ram NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ram Ji Paswan BSP -- -- Anjana Bhuiyan

13. Palamau is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.9%. The estimated literacy level of Palamau is 62.68%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vishnu Dayal Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2,63,942 votes which was 27.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kameshwar Baitha of JMM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 23,538 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. JMM had a vote share of 25.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Palamau was: Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,89,932 men, 7,56,024 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Palamau is: 23.6817 84.1392Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पलामू, झारखंड (Hindi); পালামৌ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); पलामू, झारखंड (Marathi); પાલામાઉ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); பலமாவ், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); పలామూ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಪಲಾಮೌ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); പലമൗ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam)