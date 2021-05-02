Palani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

127. Palani (पलानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Palani is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,214 eligible electors, of which 1,35,592 were male, 1,41,587 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palani in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,151 eligible electors, of which 1,27,468 were male, 1,29,655 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,823 eligible electors, of which 1,05,536 were male, 1,04,287 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palani in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 52.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Senthilkumar I P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kumarasamy P of AIADMK by a margin of 25,586 votes which was 12.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 50.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Venugopalu. K.S.N, of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Senthilkumar. I.P of DMK by a margin of 1,754 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 127. Palani Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 24 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Palani are: Senthil Kumar I P (DMK), Nachimuthu S (BSP), Ravi Manoharan K (AIADMK), Sivabala Moorthi K (ABHM), Thangavel B (MIPA), Poovendhan T (MNM), Vinoth Rajasekaran G (NTK), Veerakumar V (AMMK), Azhagumalai A (IND), Ananthan S P (IND), Karuppusamy P (IND), Kaliappan K (IND), Shahul Hameed (IND), Samiappa Gounder P (IND), Siddiq M (IND), Sudha R B (IND), Suresh M (IND), Thangavel A (IND), Nagendran G (IND), Pandeeswaran M (IND), Periyadurai M (IND), Munishraja M (IND), Rasulbeevi Sahabudeen (IND), Lathika (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.87%, while it was 81.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 127. Palani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 312. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

127. Palani constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Kodaikanal Taluk Palani Taluk (Part) Ayyampalayam, Thathanaickenpatti (N), Sithraikulam, R.Vadipatti (North), Pappampatti, Velasamudram, Andipatti, Chinnammapatti, Reddiampadi, Kavalapatti, R. Vadipatti (South), Sitharevu, Thathanaickenpatti (S), Sukkamanaickenpatti, Pethanaickenpatti, A-Kalayamputhur, Neikarapatti, Chinnakalayamputhur, Iravimangalam Periyammapatti, Thamaraikulam, Kalickanaickenpatti, Kothaimangalam, Pachalanaickenpatti, Kombaipatti, Palani, Sivagiripatti and Tattankulam villages. Palani (M), Balasamudram TP, Ayakudi TP and Niekarapatti TP. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Palani is 1506 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palani is: 10°19’20.6"N 77°29’29.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Palani results.

