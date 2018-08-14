GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CM Palaniswami, Cabinet Should Have Attended Karunanidhi's Burial, Says Rajinikanth

The actor said he would have launched a protest if the government had appealed against a Madras high court verdict, directing it to provide burial space to the Dravidian stalwart on Marina beach.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CM Palaniswami, Cabinet Should Have Attended Karunanidhi's Burial, Says Rajinikanth
Actor and politician Rajinikanth pays tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi in Chennai. (AP)
Loading...
Chennai: Tamil actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Monday said chief minister K Palaniswami and his entire cabinet should have attended the burial of late DMK president M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach last week.

The actor said he would have launched a protest if the government had appealed against a Madras high court verdict, directing it to provide burial space to the Dravidian stalwart on Marina beach.

Speaking at a memorial event organised by the South Indian Artistes Association for Karunanidhi, the actor said many leaders, ranging from state governor Banwarilal Purohit to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, were present during the ceremony.

“For his burial, the whole of India came. State honours were given by members of the three armed forces. He was given a 21-gun salute.

“But one thing remains. The governor, many chief ministers and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had come. Tamil Nadu's first citizen, the chief minister, shouldn't he have come? Should not the entire cabinet have come? What will people think? Are you MGR (AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran) or Jayalalithaa?” he asked. Both Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were considered rivals of Karunanidhi.

Heaping praise on his 'friend' Karunanidhi, Rajinikanth said while many thousands had entered politics due to him, "many hundreds became leaders" because of him. DMK working president MK Stalin also attended the memorial event.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...