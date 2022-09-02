Palaniswami is AIADMK Boss, HC Quashes Order Favouring Panneerselvam

In a big setback for the AIADMK leader Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court today helped cement the position of K Palaniswami as the top leader of the party delivering the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister a big win.

The Madras High Court allowed K Palaniswami’s appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam. A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK, reports PTI.

According to the argument, the General Council meeting on July 11 that resulted in the removal of OPS from the party’s core membership and from his position as Treasurer was handled in accordance with the proper protocol.

In the very same meeting held in July, the Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the AIADMK’s top post. Panneerselvam on the other hand was ousted from the party in the mega meet.

Palaniswami’s position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is now established with the fresh court order which would be a big blow for Panneerselvam. The two have engaged in a public feud over the party leadership and had both filed separate petitions in the High Court.

The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23. On that day in June, Panneerselvam was the Coordinator and Palaniswami the Joint Coordinator.

(With inputs from PTI)

