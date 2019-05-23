Palasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Palasa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Kotha Purnachandra Rao IND -- -- Dunna Vasudevu IND -- -- Manoj Nalanagula IND -- -- Mamidi Prasad CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Kameswara Rao Pothanapalli INC -- -- Majji Sarada NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Korrayi Balakrishna TDP -- -- Gouthu Sireesha YSRCP -- -- Appalaraju Seediri

Palasa is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,04,109 voters of which 1,00,875 are male and 1,03,185 are female and 49 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Palasa, recorded a voter turnout of 72.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.91% and in 2009, 73.65% of Palasa's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 17,525 votes which was 12.76% of the total votes polled. Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji polled a total of 1,37,294 (40.52%) votes.INC's Juttu Jagannaikulu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 6814 (5.76%) votes. Juttu Jagannaikulu polled 1,18,288 which was 40.52% of the total votes polled.Palasa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पलासा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పలాస (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).