News18» News»Politics»Palasbari Candidate List: Key Contests in Palasbari Assembly Constituency of Assam
Palasbari Candidate List: Key Contests in Palasbari Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Palasbari constituency are: Hemanga Thakuria of BJP, Jatin Mali of CONG, Pankaj Lochan Devgoswami of AJP

Palasbari Assembly constituency in Kamrup district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Palasbari seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pranab Kalita of BJP won from this seat beating Nabajyoti Talukdar of INC by a margin of 48,742 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jatin Mali of IND won from this this constituency defeating Pranab Kalita of IND by a margin of 680 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Palasbari Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:55 IST