Palasbari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

50. Palasbari (पलासबाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (Ribhoi District). Palasbari is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.81%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,58,441 eligible electors, of which 79,233 were male, 79,201 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palasbari in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,38,097 eligible electors, of which 71,314 were male, 66,783 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,453 eligible electors, of which 67,451 were male, 63,002 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palasbari in 2016 was 95. In 2011, there were 78.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pranab Kalita of BJP won in this seat by defeating Nabajyoti Talukdar of INC by a margin of 48,742 votes which was 40.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jatin Mali of IND won in this seat defeating Pranab Kalita of IND by a margin of 680 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 34.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 50. Palasbari Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Palasbari are: Jatin Mali (INC), Hemanga Thakuria (BJP), Pankaj Lochan Goswami (AJP), Anil Boro (IND), Juri Mali (IND), Mukut Kalita (IND), Munmi Dutta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.96%, while it was 81.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 50. Palasbari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 183. In 2011 there were 182 polling stations.

EXTENT:

50. Palasbari constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup district of Assam: Palasbari thana (excluding Dakhin Rani, Ramcharani and Bholagaon mouzas) and Dakhin Sarubongsor mouza in Chaygaon thana in Gauhati sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup.

The total area covered by Palasbari is 321 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palasbari is: 25°56’38.4"N 91°29’07.8"E.

