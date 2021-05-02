Palashipara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dr Manik Bhattacharya of TMC Leading

79. Palashipara (পলাশীপাড়া), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Palashipara is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,690 eligible electors, of which 1,26,343 were male, 1,17,341 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palashipara in 2021 is 929.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,181 eligible electors, of which 1,14,363 were male, 1,03,815 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,525 eligible electors, of which 98,044 were male, 87,481 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palashipara in 2016 was 1,162. In 2011, there were 840.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tapas Kumar Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating S.M.Sadi of CPIM by a margin of 5,559 votes which was 3.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S.M. Sadi of CPIM won in this seat defeating Manik Bhattacharjee of TMC by a margin of 1,652 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 79. Palashipara Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Palashipara are: Bibhash Chandra Mandal (BJP), Dr Manik Bhattacharya (TMC), Ratikanta Thakur (BSP), S M Sadi (CPIM), Maniruzzaman Mondal (SUCOIC), Panchanan Mandal (IND), Bijoy Dutta (IND), Ramesh Barman (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.74%, while it was 86.07% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 79. Palashipara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

Extent:

79. Palashipara constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Chanderghat and Patharghata-II GPs of CDB Tehatta-I 2. CDB Tehatta-II, 3. Bikrampur, Bilkumari, Dhananjaypur and Haranagar GPs of CDB Nakashipara. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Palashipara is 324 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Palashipara is: 23°43’11.6"N 88°25’29.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Palashipara results.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam