Palayamkottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

226. Palayamkottai (पलयमकोट्टाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Palayamkottai is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,379 eligible electors, of which 1,33,955 were male, 1,39,404 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palayamkottai in 2021 is 1041.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,53,520 eligible electors, of which 1,24,811 were male, 1,28,687 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,855 eligible electors, of which 98,786 were male, 99,069 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palayamkottai in 2016 was 186. In 2011, there were 176.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mohideen Khant.P.M of DMK won in this seat by defeating Hyder Ali S.K.A of AIADMK by a margin of 15,872 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.62% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T.P.M.Mohideen Khan of DMK won in this seat defeating V.Palani of CPIM by a margin of 605 votes which was 0.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 226. Palayamkottai Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Palayamkottai are: Abdul Wahab M (DMK), Gerald G (AIADMK), Fathima A (NTK), Premnath D (MNM), Mohamed Mubarak V M S (SDPOI), Raja S (VTVTK), Veerasubramaniyan S (AJPK), Sadagopan K (IND), Leo Infant Raj M (IND), John Samuvel Jesupatham D (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.22%, while it was 68.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 226. Palayamkottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

226. Palayamkottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli Taluk (Part) Tirunelveli (M.Corp.) Ward No.5 to 39.. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Palayamkottai is 73 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palayamkottai is: 8°42’26.3"N 77°44’33.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Palayamkottai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam