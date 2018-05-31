Palghar By Election Result LIVE: Uddhav Attacks EC, Says Joint Opposition Should Take it To Court

Read More

Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Bypolls LIVE updates | The Shiv Sena may exit the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra after suffering defeat at its hands in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. Senior leaders held a meeting in Matoshri today. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging huge discrepancies in the final rounds of counting. On the other hand, NCP has won the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll. Despite the victory in Palghar, BJP won't be able to celebrate it. Early this morning, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar died after brief illness, following which the party announced that it won’t be celebrating the win in bypoll. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had condoled Fundkar's demise, and recalled his late cabinet colleague's contribution to the party and farmers' development. State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve said Fundkar was a farmers' leader and did justice to the portfolio he held, after being inducted in the Fadnavis ministry in July 2016. While NCP is leading in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypoll, it is Palghar where 'allies' BJP and Shiv Sena are facing a direct contest. The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The Bhandara-Gondia seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership. The results of the two LS seats are important for all four major political parties- BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP- as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.Stay tuned for LIVE updates