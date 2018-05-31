Palghar By Election Result LIVE: Uddhav Attacks EC, Says Joint Opposition Should Take it To Court

Event Highlights
I am not willing to accept our defeat. We have been announced to have been defeated. This is a defeat by a slight margin. Besides, we have the official paper with the Collector's signature with us which shows the voting percentage in Palghar by-election. So, how come the number of voters increased by a lakh overnight: Uddhav
Further he claimed, "we do not consider this as Sena's defeat looking at the numbers. How did the voting percentage change by the EC suddenly, even when the seat was declared won by the Siv Sena? Close to 1 lakh there was a hike of 1 lakh votes and we want to know from where this number came? We demand the suspension of the Election Officer and action be taken against him. We have also given an affidavit to the EC asking not to declare results of Palghar by-elections "
Launching a scathing attack on the EC the Shiv Sena chief alleged," We had complained to the EC against the discrepancies during Palghar by-elections but the police didn't register a complaint against people who were distributing money in Palghar. Whose order did the EC followed in the Palghar by-election this year? Who were the Returning officers there? If they were appointed by the CM then whose orders should they follow?"
Rumours are growing that the Shiv Sena may walk out of the alliance with the BJP after suffering defeat in Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. In a closed door meeting today, a group of senior Sena leaders proposed that the party should walk out of alliance in Maharashtra. A decision on it has been made, sources said.
Shiv Sena demands re-counting in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. The party alleges discrepancies from round 20-24. In a letter, the party asked the the Election Commission to hold on declaring the final result till a probe is completed. BJP's Rajendra Gavit has won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat defeating ally Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga.
Rajendra Gavit Thanks PM Modi for victory | BJP's Rajendra Gavit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for Palghar victory. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all the party leaders and workers for this victory. I dedicate this (achievement) to the late BJP leader Pandurang Phundkar (who died this morning)," Gavit said in a statement to IANS. Rajendra Gavit defeated his nearest rival, Shriniwas Vanga of the Sena and the son of sitting MP Chintaman Vanga, whose death in January had necessitated the bypoll, by over 29,000 votes. While Shriniwas Vanga had joined the Sena on the eve of the elections, Gavit had quit the Congress to join the BJP and was rewarded with a ticket for the high-stake seat.
BJP Will Not Celebrate Palghar Victory | BJP has announced it will not have any victory celebrations in Palghar in view of the death of its minister and senior leader Phundkar on Thursday morning, said Minister of State for Medical Education Ravindra Chavan, who is considered the architect of the Palghar victory.
NCP Wins Bhandara-Gondiya | Congress and NCP workers celebrate in Bhandara after NCP wins from Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Lok Sabha constituency.
Maharashtra: Congress and NCP workers celebrate in Bhandara after NCP wins from Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/QLEi3CfPhw— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018
"Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ending, EC changed vote percentage. So all this is very doubtful," says Shive Sena's Sanjay Raut as BJP wins in Palghar bypoll.
Many EVMs were faulty, names of about 50-60,00 people were missing from voter list. Also, within 12 hours of voting ending, EC changed vote percentage. So all this is very doubtful: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on BJP leading in Palghar bypoll pic.twitter.com/fk9tctgyZh— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018
Who is Rajendra Gavit | Palghar seat winner Rajendra Gavit was actually a Congress leader, who had switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of elections. According to a report in ANI, Maharashtra BJP President Raosaheb Danve had announced Gavit's name was recommended for the seat of Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll. "Former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit has joined BJP. His name has been recommended for the seat of Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll on BJP ticket," Maharashtra BJP President said. On May 3, two sons of late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Palghar, Chintaman Wanga joined Shiv Sena. Shrinivas Wanga and Praful Wanga along with their mother Jayashree joined the Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray. Chintaman Wanga (67) was elected from Palghar on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on BJP's win | In an exclusive chat with CNN-News18, NCP spokesperson, Nawab Malik, said division of votes has helped BJP to win Palghar bypolls. If all the opposition would have been together, BJP wouldn't have won the bypolls. Picture would have been different, he added.
BJP WINS PALGHAR | BJP's Rajendra Gavit has won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat defeating ally Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga. The Palghar bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP’s Chintaman Wanaga. The BJP’s bickering ally Shiv Sena had fielded the late MP’s son Srinivas in a bid to garner the sympathy vote. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) led by Vasai-Virar strongman Hitendra Thakur was also in the fray with the nomination of its ex-MP Baliram Jadhav. Ahead of the May 28 voting, the Sena had accused the BJP of distributing cash to voters. During a rally, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray played an audio clip wherein Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis purportedly exhorted party cadre to win the elections “by all means possible.” Fadnavis said the audio recording was doctored.
Palghar By Elections Trends | After the 21st round of counting in Palghar, BJP is leading by 2,37,151 votes followed by Shiv Sena which is leading by 2,09,314 votes and Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi with 1,79,739 votes. The polling, held on Monday, was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. Following the Election Commission's order, re-polling was yesterday held at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. However, no re-polling was ordered in the Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.
The party was earlier known as Vasai Vikas Aghadi. The primary support base for the party is the Vadaval community that was led by Hitendra Thakur, a former Independent candidate and current member of the Maharashtra legislative Assembly.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says the by-election "results" show "public anger against Modi government".
आज के नतीजे दिखाते हैं की देश भर में मोदी सरकार के ख़िलाफ़ लोगों में बहुत ज़्यादा ग़ुस्सा है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2018
अभी तक लोग पूछते थे - विकल्प क्या है? अब लोग कह रहे हैं कि मोदी जी विकल्प नहीं हैं, पहले इन्हें हटाओ।
Palghar Update | The BJP is leading by over 18,000 votes over the Shiv Sena in the counting for Palghar Lok Sabha seat bypoll in Maharashtra. After the 11th round of counting, the BJP's Rajendra Gavit got 1,24,166 votes, while the Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga polled 1,05,677. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi candidate, Baliram Jadhav, is at the third place with 86,523 votes. The results of the two Lok Sabha seats — Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya — in Maharashtra are important for tge BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course. The polling, held on Monday, was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. Following the Election Commission's order, re-polling was yesterday held at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. However, no re-polling was ordered in the Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency. The Bhandara-Gondiya seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged foul play in the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by-elections, where his party is trailing. “The Election Commission is acting like a mistress. There was foul play in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya. We will seek re-election in few booths after talking to the Congress and NCP. The BJP deliberately stopped people from voting. How can voting percentage jump up by 8% overnight in Palghar?” he said.
After the seventh round of counting in Palghar, BJP is leading by 80,097, followed by Shiv Sena which is leading by 62,680 votes and Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi with 54,903 votes. The polling, held on Monday, was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. Following the Election Commission's order, re-polling was yesterday held at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. However, no re-polling was ordered in the Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP Leads in Palghar After Sixth Round of Counting | After the sixth round of counting in Palghar, BJP is leading by 67976, followed by Shiv Sena which is leading by 52,893 votes and Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi with 47606 votes. The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The Bhandara-Gondiya seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership. As many as 25 candidates were in the fray for the two seats - 18 in Bhandara-Gondiya and seven in Palghar
Trends in Eastern State of Jharkhand | =BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh is leading over his nearest JMM rival Babita Devi by 2600 votes in Gomia Assembly seat after fifth round of counting, EC sources said. JMM candidate Seema Mahto is leading over his AJSU president Sudesh Mahto by 3900 votes in Silli Assembly seat after fifth round of counting. The by-poll in both Gomia and Silli Assembly seats were necessitated following conviction of Yogendra Mahto (Gomia) and Amit Mahto (Silli) who won on JMM tickets in the last Assembly elections.
