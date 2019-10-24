Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Palghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पालघर): Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga of SS Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palghar (पालघर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Palghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पालघर): Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga of SS Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palghar (पालघर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

130. Palghar (पालघर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 30.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,73,623 eligible electors, of which 1,39,008 were male, 1,34,598 female and 17 voters of the third gender. A total of 32 service voters had also registered to vote.

Palghar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
16401
34.47%
Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga
INC
13697
28.79%
Yogesh Shankar Nam
VBA
7033
14.78%
Viraj Ramchandra Gadag
MNS
6484
13.63%
Umesh Gopal Govari
NOTA
2867
6.03%
Nota
BSP
1101
2.31%
Jadhav Suresh Ganesh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,41,079 eligible electors, of which 1,24,018 were male, 1,17,054 female and 17 voters of the third gender. A total of 32 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,35,982.

Palghar has an elector sex ratio of 968.28.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ghoda Krushna Arjun of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 515 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gawit Rajendra Dhedya of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20971 votes which was 15.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 130. Palghar Assembly segment of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Palghar Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.11%, while it was 56.43 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -21%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 130. Palghar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 310.

Extent: 130. Palghar constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Dahanu Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kasa and Chinchani, Palghar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Tarapur, Palghar and Palghar (M.C.)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Palghar is: 19.8345 72.8163.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Palghar results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


