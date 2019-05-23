Palghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name SHS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit SHS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit LEADING

Palghar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Suresh Arjun Padavi MLPI(R) -- -- Comrad Shankar Badade BMP -- -- Sanjay Rama Kohkera IND -- -- Dattaram Jayram Karbat IND -- -- Bhondave Tai Maruti BVA -- -- Baliram Sukur Jadhav Leading APOI -- -- Devram Zipar Kurkute IND -- -- Vishnu Kakadya Padavi IND -- -- Raju Damu Lade IND -- -- Swapnil Mahadev Koli NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Sanjay Laxman Tambda SHS -- -- Rajendra Dhedya Gavit

22. Palghar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.42%. The estimated literacy level of Palghar is 77.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chintaman Navasha Wanga of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BVA candidate by a margin of 2,39,520 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jadhav Baliram Sukur of BVA emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,360 votes which was 1.69% of the total votes polled. BVA had a vote share of 30.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.1% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Palghar was: Rajendra Dhedya Gavit (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,398 men, 7,47,673 women and 78 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Palghar is: 19.6979 72.7687Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पालघर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পলঘর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); पालघर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પાલઘર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பல்கார், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పాల్ ఘర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪಲ್​ಘರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പൽഗർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).