Palghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palghar (पालघर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Palghar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.42%. The estimated literacy level of Palghar is 77.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chintaman Navasha Wanga of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BVA candidate by a margin of 2,39,520 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jadhav Baliram Sukur of BVA emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,360 votes which was 1.69% of the total votes polled. BVA had a vote share of 30.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.91% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Palghar was: Rajendra Dhedya Gavit (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,398 men, 7,47,673 women and 78 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Palghar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Palghar is: 19.6979 72.7687
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पालघर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পলঘর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); पालघर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પાલઘર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பல்கார், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పాల్ ఘర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪಲ್ಘರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പൽഗർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
SHS
Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
SHS
Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
LEADING
Palghar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Suresh Arjun Padavi
MLPI(R)
--
--
Comrad Shankar Badade
BMP
--
--
Sanjay Rama Kohkera
IND
--
--
Dattaram Jayram Karbat
IND
--
--
Bhondave Tai Maruti
BVA
--
--
Baliram Sukur Jadhav
APOI
--
--
Devram Zipar Kurkute
IND
--
--
Vishnu Kakadya Padavi
IND
--
--
Raju Damu Lade
IND
--
--
Swapnil Mahadev Koli
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Sanjay Laxman Tambda
SHS
--
--
Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
