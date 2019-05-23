English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pali (पाली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Pali is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.08%. The estimated literacy level of Pali is 61.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P P Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,99,039 votes which was 36.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Badri Ram Jakhar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,96,717 votes which was 27.20% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.60% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.98% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pali was: P P Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,98,413 men, 9,03,678 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pali Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Pali is: 25.75 73.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाली, राजस्थान (Hindi); পালী, রাজস্থান (Bengali); पाली, राजस्थान (Marathi); પાલી, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பாலி, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); పాలీ, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಪಾಲಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); പാലി, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Pali Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Jagdish Chandra
IND
--
--
Hemant Kumar Singhvi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PSS
--
--
Laxman Kumar
IIC(R)
--
--
Dr. Ramlal Mohbarsha
INC
--
--
Badriram Jakhar
SHS
--
--
Kanhaiyalal Vaishnav
APOI
--
--
Ramprasad Jatav
BJP
--
--
P. P. Chaudhary
