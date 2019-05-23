Pali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Jagdish Chandra IND -- -- Hemant Kumar Singhvi NOTA -- -- Nota PSS -- -- Laxman Kumar IIC(R) -- -- Dr. Ramlal Mohbarsha INC -- -- Badriram Jakhar SHS -- -- Kanhaiyalal Vaishnav APOI -- -- Ramprasad Jatav BJP -- -- P. P. Chaudhary

15. Pali is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.08%. The estimated literacy level of Pali is 61.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P P Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,99,039 votes which was 36.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Badri Ram Jakhar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,96,717 votes which was 27.20% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.60% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.98% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pali was: P P Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,98,413 men, 9,03,678 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Pali is: 25.75 73.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पाली, राजस्थान (Hindi); পালী, রাজস্থান (Bengali); पाली, राजस्थान (Marathi); પાલી, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பாலி, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); పాలీ, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಪಾಲಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); പാലി, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)