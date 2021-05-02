Palladam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

115. Palladam (पल्लादम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Palladam is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,89,760 eligible electors, of which 1,94,219 were male, 1,95,473 female and 68 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Palladam in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,31,995 eligible electors, of which 1,67,780 were male, 1,64,186 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,611 eligible electors, of which 1,17,837 were male, 1,10,774 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Palladam in 2016 was 33. In 2011, there were 33.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Natarajan. A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Krishnamoorthy. S of DMK by a margin of 32,174 votes which was 13.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Paramasivam.K.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Balasubramanian.K of KNMK by a margin of 69,776 votes which was 39.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 66.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 115. Palladam Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Palladam are: Annadurai R (BSP), Anandan M S M (AIADMK), Muthurathinam K (DMK), Antony Mariaraj A (TNIK), Umanath R (USOIP), Sivakumar G (APTADMK), Subramanian S (NTK), Thinakaran K (ADK), Mayilsamy G (MNM), Jothimani R (AMMK), Shahul Hameed M (IND), Saratha T (IND), Thangaraj A (IND), Thuyamani R (IND), Maruthasalam V (IND), Muthurathinam M (IND), Muthurathinam L (IND), Murugesan K (IND), Ramesh V (IND), Vijiyakumar M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.7%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.71%, while it was 77.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 115. Palladam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 386. In 2011 there were 275 polling stations.

EXTENT:

115. Palladam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur Taluk (Part) Mudalipalayam, Nachipalayam, Peruntholuvu, Muthanampalayam, Iduvai, Ugayanur, Thonguttipalayam, North Avanashipalayam, Alagumalai, Kandiankoil, South Avanashipalayam, Pongalur, Madappur, Kattur, V. Kallipalayam, Elavanthi, Kethanur, Vavipalayam and V. Vadamalaipalayam villages Andipalayam (CT), Mangalam (CT), Muruganpalayam (CT) and Veerapandi (CT) Palladam Taluk (Part) Poomalur, Velampalayam, Naranapuram, Karaipudur, Ganapathipalayam, Palladam, Sukkampalayam, Ichipatti, Kodangipalayam, Panickkampatti, Vadugapalayam, Chittambalam, Anuppatti, Kasba Ayyampalayam, Karadibavi, Paruvai, Mallegoundenpalayam, Puliampatti and K.Krishnapuram villages. Semmipalayam (CT) and Palladam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Palladam is 733 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Palladam is: 10°59’26.5"N 77°19’24.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Palladam results.

