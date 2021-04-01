Pallavaram Candidate List: Key Contests in Pallavaram Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Pallavaram Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pallavaram seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Karunanithi, I of DMK won from this seat beating Saraswathi, C.R of ADMK by a margin of 22,165 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P. Dhansingh of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating T. M. Anbarasan of DMK by a margin of 17,374 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Pallavaram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pallavaram constituency are: S. Rajendran of AIADMK, I. Karunanithi of DMK, D. Murugesan of DMDK, Senthil Arumugam of MNM, Mini Sri of NTK